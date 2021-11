The Harry Potter series of films are touchstones of the blockbuster landscape, as they helped introduce a generation of fans to its spellbinding story. Part of what helped the films become beloved was their ensemble cast, which included a mix of unknown actors and household names. According to a new interview with one of the franchise's directors, a very specific notable name — Robin Williams — actually wanted to play a role in the franchise. As Chris Columbus recently revealed to TotalFilm, Williams was interested in portraying the role of Remus Lupin, and although the two of them had worked together on Mrs. Doubtfire, it didn't come to pass for a very specific reason.

MOVIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO