Today is Disney+ Day, the magical day where Disney just spams everyone with announcements and/or teasers of new TV series and movies coming to the streaming service. There is basically someone for everyone, even people who happen to really love both Cinderella and designing sneakers. And naturally, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) got some announcements on both the animated and live-action fronts. On the animated series front, Disney+ Day announced Spider-Man: Freshman Year and Marvel Zombies, in addition to reiterating that I Am Groot and a season 2 of What If…? are on the way. All shows are only described as “coming soon,” and few details were offered for any series beyond logos.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO