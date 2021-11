When Nintendo announced that they were going to charge for the Switch Online “Expansion Pack” add-on I almost couldn’t believe it. I mean, it had to be a mistake? Adding value to Switch Online is something people have been asking for years. But then came the next stage of acceptance: okay maybe they’ll see the bad PR and reverse the decision to charge for it. Then came the next step: maybe they won’t charge very much, like $5 extra a year per sub? Nope. The expansion pack plan is $50 a year for an individual subscriber. Fans took to the Switch Online YouTube video to voice their dissent, and it’s only grown since then.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO