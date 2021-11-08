CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

Travis Scott cancels performance at Las Vegas festival

By Caroline Bleakley, Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oFEK0_0cqDQk7O00

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — Following a tragic concert over the weekend in Houston where eight people died when fans rushed the stage, Travis Scott reportedly has canceled his Las Vegas appearance at the upcoming Day N Vegas Festival, according to Variety .

“Sources describe Scott as too distraught to play,” Variety’s online report said . The Day N Vegas Festival is a three-day music festival that starts Friday. The website shows that Scott was scheduled to perform Saturday night.

Travis Scott reportedly sued over Astroworld concert in Houston

Police have launched a criminal investigation into what led to a crush of spectators at the Friday night Astroworld Festival, where eight died and hundreds were injured. In the panic, some suffered heart attacks. The dead range in age from 14 to 27. More than a dozen remain hospitalized.

There were 50,000 attendees at the Astroworld event, which was headlined by Scott.

A sizable group of the attendees at the Houston event pushed toward the stage at NRG Park as a timer clicked down to start the performance before the chaotic scene began to ignite.

Story Continues Below

Scott’s high-energy performances are known for being chaotic and fun-filled shows with concertgoers encouraged to take part in a raucous nature involving mosh pits, crowd surfing and stage diving.

Scott is an eight-time Grammy-nominated rapper. The Houston-born musician founded his festival in 2018 on the heels of his chart-topping album “Astroworld,” which was led by the infectious song “Sicko Mode.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Las Vegas, NM
Sports
City
Las Vegas, NM
HollywoodLife

How Travis Scott Is Supporting Kylie Jenner During Her Second Pregnancy

Sources tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Travis Scott has been going ‘above and beyond’ for Kylie Jenner during her second pregnancy. Get more details here. Travis Scott has “been a rock” for Kylie Jenner during her second pregnancy, sources have revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife. The couple, who also share daughter Stormi, 3, together, confirmed they were expecting baby number two in September; and according to a source close to the rapper, 30, Travis has been very hands on.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How Travis Scott’s $5 Million Solo Stage, Set Time May Have Contributed to Astroworld Festival Deaths

A stage constructed solely for Travis Scott’s performance, and the artist’s chosen set time, may have played a role in the crowd surge that left eight Astroworld Festival attendees dead on Friday night (Nov. 5). The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott (with a special appearance by Drake for their hit “Sicko Mode”) was the only headliner on the so-called “Chills” stage. Sources tell Variety that...
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Drake Breaks Silence on Astroworld Festival Deaths

Drake has made his first public remarks following the tragic deaths of eight people at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Friday night (Nov. 5), writing on social media, “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my head around this devastating tragedy… My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone suffering.” Drake appeared as a surprise guest during Travis Scott’s headlining set, joining him onstage for two tracks, including their 2018 smash “Sicko Mode.” As the sequence of events that led to the “mass casualty” panic of Friday night is revealed,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Crowd Surfing#Klas#Astroworld#The Associated Press
rolling out

Travis Scott’s ex-manager calls him the ‘worst person’ he’s ever worked with

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott’s actions and behavior in previous years has now come under increased scrutiny. Scott’s former manager Shane Morris posted a video on social media where he called the “Sicko Mode” rapper the “worst person” he’s ever been affiliated with in the industry. Morris also said Scott is a liar, a cheat and a violent person and that he saw something like what happened in Houston coming years ago.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Astroworld - news: Travis Scott event staff called dead fans ‘smurfs’ as mayor defends not ending show earlier

Kim Kardashian, Drake and Travis Scott have all spoken out on social media about events that unfolded at Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas with Drake saying his “heart is broken.” Travis Scott has offered to cover the costs of the funerals for the eight victims of Friday’s deadly crowd surge at the festival.Meanwhile, a nine-year-old boy has been put into a medically induced coma following injuries sustained at the festival, and a 22-year-old student is fighting for her life on a ventilator. Horrifying footage has emerged of the crush of people as the concert continues.The FBI has joined the...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Travis Scott Spotted Pacing Outside His $14 Million Houston Mansion As Rapper Reportedly Stands To Lose Billions In Astroworld Lawsuits

Travis Scott was spotted for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy that left nine dead, many more injured and the rapper facing an avalanche of lawsuits. The 30-year-old was snapped outside his $14 million mansion in Houston, Texas, in photos obtained by Daily Mail. He has reportedly been hiding out in the over 12,000-square-foot home with his baby mama Kylie Jenner since the horrific ordeal last week.
CELEBRITIES
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
736K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy