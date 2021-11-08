CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Report: Fayetteville cost of living is high for the state, below average nationally

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CLEIY_0cqDPk9b00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Residents of Fayetteville spend an average of $1,707 a month on the 10 most common household bills, according to a report from doxo inc.

This is 11.9% higher than the state average of $1,525, and 9.6% lower than the national average of $1,889.

Fayetteville ranked 3rd out of the 21 cities and towns in Arkansas doxo analyzed data for, trailing only Little Rock/N. Little Rock/Conway ($1,743) and Magnolia ($1,711).

Why Social Security’s cost of living adjustment will jump next year

According to the report, Arkansas is the second-most affordable state ($1,525) in the U.S., trailing only West Virginia ($1,499). The monthly cost of living in Arkansas is 19.3% lower than the national average.

Hawaii ($2,755), California ($2,562) and New Jersey ($2,543) are the most expensive states to live in.

The entire report is available here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

ARDOT will reorganize its bridge inspection program

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – After an internal investigation by the Federal Highway Administration, ARDOT says it will be reorganizing its bridge inspection program.  This comes following the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River being shut down on May 11 after inspectors found a crack in one of two 900-foot horizontal steel beams.  Spokesperson of the […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Government
State
New Jersey State
City
Little Rock, AR
State
California State
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Magnolia, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
Fayetteville, AR
Business
State
Hawaii State
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill’s effect on NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – President Joe Biden says he plans on signing the bipartisan infrastructure bill Monday. Still, agencies in Northwest Arkansas are already planning on how they’ll use the funds.  In an exclusive interview with Congressman Steve Womack, he says even though he voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill he believes this will speed […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cost Of Living#Doxo Inc#Social Security
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy