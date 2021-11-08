CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Safety Partners announce results of ‘Operation Safe Stop 2021’

By Spencer Lee
YourErie
YourErie
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yAhVc_0cqDPKOp00

HARRISBURG — On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Department of Education released their findings from an initiative to investigate traffic violations near schools.

Operation Safe Stop , an annual school bus enforcement and education initiative was held on Oct. 20 this year. The data revealed that participating school districts and law enforcement agencies reported 252 violations of the law, up from the 120 reported last year.

The initiative is a cooperation with local and state police departments, school districts and pupil transportation providers to raise public awareness about the consequences of improper passing of school buses and reduce occurrences.

Erie School Board of Directors discuss feedback from the general audit findings

One statistic was encouraging, as convictions for breaking the School Bus Stopping Law decreased from 746 in 2019 to 314 in 2020.

“Although there were less convictions of the School Bus Stopping Law last year, one incident of passing a school bus is one too many, which is why we’re reminding motorists of its importance,” said PennDOT Deputy Secretary Kurt Myers. “With additional challenges such as darkness coinciding with more of our students’ school bus ride times and the distraction of the quickly approaching holiday season, it is important that motorists remain vigilant while sharing the road with school buses and students,”

Wolf Administration addressing bus driver shortage; encourages CDL drivers to apply

The School Bus Stopping Law requires motorists approaching a school bus with its red lights flashing and stop arm extended, to stop at least 10 feet from the bus. Motorists approaching from all directions are required to stop. However, motorists who encounter a school bus stopping on the opposite side of a divided highway are not required to stop when lanes of the highway are clearly separated by a divider, such as a concrete barrier or grassy median.

“The penalties if convicted of disobeying the law are a $250 fine, five points on your driving record and a 60-day license suspension,” said Corporal Zeina Black, Permits and Bus Safety Unit Supervisor with the Pennsylvania State Police. “But even worse than these penalties, a tragedy could occur if either a driver or a student is not paying attention to their surroundings.”

Watch: Wolf Administration weighs in on national school bus driver shortage, COVID-19 testing in schools and vaccines for kids 5-11

Some safety tips for students to remember while waiting for or loading and unloading the bus include:

  • Get to the school bus stop five minutes early so you won´t have to run across the road to catch the bus.
  • When waiting for the school bus, stay away from traffic.
  • Line up at least five giant steps away from the curb or the roadway to wait for the school bus.
  • Never run after the school bus if it has already left the school bus stop.
  • Never push when getting on or off the school bus.
More than half of US schools report ‘severe’ or ‘desperate’ bus driver shortage

“Student safety at school bus stops is a top priority that requires the cooperation and attention of all motorists,” said John Kashatus, School Safety Education Advisor, Department of Education. “Local school districts work hard to identify the safest locations possible for school bus stops and to train their staff. But to ensure that students remain out of harm’s way, we urge all drivers to be attentive and watch for the flashing lights of school buses and always stop when students are getting on and off.”

For more information on school transportation and other safety subjects, click HERE .

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Education
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Traffic
YourErie

Gov. Wolf and First Lady Wolf launch video message for veterans

HARRISBURG — On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf shared their thanks to Pennsylvania’s veterans in a video message on Veterans Day. Gov. Wolf said: “Veterans day is an opportunity for us to honor you. The brave people who serve our country and protect our freedoms through the United States armed services. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#Bus Stop#School Safety#Safety Partners#Penndot#Wolf Administration#Cdl
YourErie

Demolition continues for Quin-T and Erie Malleable Iron plant building

The demolition continues for the Quin-T and Erie Malleable Iron plant building. According to the CEO of the Erie County Redevelopment Authority, construction workers are still removing asbestos and hazardous material from the buildings. The hope is to have the next steps laid out after Thanksgiving for both sites. For news delivered right to you, subscribe […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Electronic and hazardous waste collection events canceled in Erie County

On Thursday, Erie County Recycling announced all county-sponsored household hazardous waste (HHW) and E-waste collection events are canceled until further notice. This includes two events at 1624 Filmore Ave on Nov. 13 and Dec. 11. Illegal dumping will be prosecuted, and Millcreek Police will be monitoring the Filmore location. Erie County Recycling is working to […]
YourErie

Coronavirus: State reports 10,848 new COVID-19 cases over two days; 72.8% of citizens 12 and older fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,848 new positive cases of COVID-19 between 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, bringing the statewide total to 1,618,870. The department is also reporting 91 new deaths, for a statewide total of 32,279 deaths. There are 2,609 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
YourErie

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announces victories in cases against out-of-state car title lenders

On November 10th, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced victories in two separate lawsuits involving Delaware-based car title lenders that were making loans to Pennsylvania residents. These victories will help provide financial relief to consumers and hold companies that do business in Pennsylvania accountable to state law. The Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas issued a Judgment […]
POLITICS
YourErie

Schember Administration outlines proposal for ARP fund distribution

The Schember Administration, along with small business owners, are hoping Erie City Council approves $20 million in ARP funds to help move Erie forward. The money will be used specifically for helping small businesses and housing projects. The mayor established a project review team to review applications for grants and loans from the ARP funds […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

First year of work wrapping up on Oliver Rd. roundabout

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — The first year of work on the roundabout going in at Oliver Road is wrapping up, according to PennDOT. The five-leg roundabout is being constructed at the intersections of Oliver, Flower, and Hamot roads in Summit Township. According to PennDOT, the roundabout is being created to address concerns raised by data gathered from […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy