A pro-vaccine tweet from Big Bird ruffled Ted Cruz’s feathers, but it is not the first time a Republican has been anti-muppet. Anti-Sesame Street fervor is not exactly new. People had a problem with everything from Bert and Ernie’s sexuality, that time Cookie Monster tried to eat healthier, and the introduction of an HIV positive muppet named Kami. Apparently not everyone was on board with the company’s mission to help kids grow “stronger, smarter, and kinder.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO