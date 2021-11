The 2021 Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade has taken on a new name for Bensalem’s Kathy Truesdale, who is titling it the “Grand Grand Parade.”. As Truesdale sings a classic holiday tune with the Bucks County Women’s Chorus on the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps, her granddaughter Courtney Drennen, of Langhorne, will also appear in the annual tradition with the Millersville University Marauder Marching Band.

LANGHORNE, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO