Landing AI, a tech startup launched by the founder of Google Brain, raises $57M to help manufacturers create their own visual inspection software

(TECH) At the Google I/O developer conference, the search giant divulged a multitude of ways they are looking to utilize improved AI in the future. Google is no stranger to artificial intelligence, especially when it comes to chatbots in Google Meetings or as a hold feature on their Pixel products. At Google’s I/O developer conference, the search giant divulged a multitude of ways they are looking to utilize AI in the future. The advancements in AI reveal just how powerful these tools are in being able to perceive human behavior online.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO