CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computer Science

Landing AI, a tech startup launched by the founder of Google Brain, raises $57M to help manufacturers create their own visual inspection software

By Nickie Louise
techstartups.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtificial intelligence pioneer Andrew Ng is an adjunct professor at Stanford University Department of Computer Science and Department of Electrical Engineering and the brain behind the Google Brain research lab. In 2011, he co-founded Google Brain, a deep learning artificial intelligence research team under the umbrella of Google AI, a research...

techstartups.com

Comments / 0

Related
techstartups.com

WhyLabs raises $10M for its AI observability platform that helps data teams monitor the health of their AI models

Up until two decades ago, machine learning (ML) was a topic of discussion for a few members of academia. At the time, machine learning applications were mostly confined to large corporations or governmental organizations. Today, ML is everywhere. However, building machine learning applications is complex with so many moving parts, ranging from requirements, data gathering and data preparation, exploratory analysis, training, development, deployment, monitoring.
SOFTWARE
geekwire.com

Notable tech leaders back Magnify as software startup emerges with $6M in funding

New funding: Magnify, an enterprise software startup which will have operations in Seattle and Bend, Ore., has come out of stealth mode with $6 million in funding. The company is developing tools to help companies engage with software customers, and has backing from a high-powered array of Pacific Northwest tech executives.
BEND, OR
CNET

Alphabet launches Isomorphic Labs, an AI-driven drug discovery startup

Google parent company Alphabet announced a new venture Thursday that plans to accelerate the drug discovery process using advances in artificial intelligence. Dubbed Isomorphic Labs, the commercial venture plans to build off Alphabet's DeepMind AI research incubator, and it shares that venture's founder and CEO, Demis Hassabis. "The pandemic has...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Autonomous delivery startup Nuro lands investment from Google, Tiger Global in new $600 million round

The funding has pushed Nuro’s valuation to about $8.6 billion — or some 72% higher than a year ago — according to people familiar with the round who requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak for the company. A group of mostly existing investors joined the Series D round, including Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Company, China-based venture firm Gaorong Capital, grocery retailer Kroger, SoftBank Vision Fund 1, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and Woven Capital, a venture arm of Toyota subsidiary Woven Planet. Google, a new investor, also joined the round.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Ng
mobihealthnews.com

AI startup RwHealth lands €7.2M in Series A round

London-based artificial intelligence (AI) provider, RwHealth, has announced a raise of €7.2 million ($8.4m) in Series A funding. Maven VC and Guinness Asset Management led the round, along with ICON Corporate Finance. WHAT IT DOES. Founded in 2017, RwHealth’s platform combines AI machine learning and data science to give healthcare...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Walden Catalyst launches a $550M fund to invest in deep tech startups

Over the past 20 years, there has been a steady flight of capital away from deep tech — those science- and tech-related breakthroughs on which world-changing businesses are built, Walden Catalyst said. The VC firm has a belief in the ability of data as the “fuel” and AI as the “engine” to transform the way people live, work and play.
BUSINESS
The American Genius

Google launches powerful AI tools that may be the start of a new era

(TECH) At the Google I/O developer conference, the search giant divulged a multitude of ways they are looking to utilize improved AI in the future. Google is no stranger to artificial intelligence, especially when it comes to chatbots in Google Meetings or as a hold feature on their Pixel products. At Google’s I/O developer conference, the search giant divulged a multitude of ways they are looking to utilize AI in the future. The advancements in AI reveal just how powerful these tools are in being able to perceive human behavior online.
TECHNOLOGY
The Press

Sogeti Report: Visual AI Shortens Software Release Cycles and Reduces Engineering Rework

The 'State of AI applied to Quality Engineering 2021-22' report examines how computer vision technology helps overcome test automation issues to improve efficiency. SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools, provider of next generation test automation platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud, was highlighted in the '2021 State of AI applied to Quality Engineering' report by Sogeti, part of the Capgemini Group. The report analyzes how Visual AI is delivering the next generation of functional, visual, and cross-browser/device testing and helping leading brands deliver a visually perfect digital experience.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Brain#Startup#Google Ai#Software#Landing Ai#Baidu#Deeplearning Ai#Saas#Transformation Program#The Ai Fund#Mcrock Capital#Intel Capital#Samsung Catalyst Fund#Insight Partners
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Machine learning software startup H20.ai sees its valuation quadruple to $1.7B in new funding round

H2O.ai, a machine learning startup, has entered the billion-dollar club. The Mountain View company announced Monday it's raised $100 million in new funding. As part of its Series E round, H20.ai's backers valued it at $1.7 billion, more than quadruple its previous valuation. Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the biggest bank...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
Inside Indiana Business

Indy Tech Startup Lands Seed Funding

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based software company Shaker has closed on a $2 million seed round of funding. The company, which has developed a transaction management platform for real estate agents and teams, says it will use the funding to fuel sales and marketing growth and add to its engineering team. Shaker...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
siliconangle.com

AI pioneer Andrew Ng’s Landing AI raises $57M in funding

Landing AI Inc., a startup led by artificial intelligence pioneer Andrew Ng, has raised $57 million in funding from a group of investors that included the venture capital arms of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. The investment was announced this morning. Landing AI will reportedly use the proceeds...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Amazon
protocol.com

AI chip startup Cerebras raises $250 million for wafer-sized chips

Chip startup Cerebras Systems said Wednesday that it has added another $250 million in VC money to its war chest, in an effort to further develop its products based on large semiconductors the size of a typical foot-wide wafer. A decade ago, a pitch based around printing a chip that...
BUSINESS
Philadelphia Business Journal

Drexel student's AI marketing tech startup takes top prize at Startup Fest pitch competition

A fourth-year Drexel University student took home the top prize at the college’s Baiada Incubator Competition on Friday to grow his artificial intelligence marketing startup Typeskip. Basil Khan, a Drexel undergraduate studying computer science, won $12,500along with one year of free residency at the Baiada Institute for Entrepreneurship, legal services...
COMPUTERS
CNBC

The founder of Google Brain has raised $57 million for his A.I. start-up

Founded in Palo Alto in 2017, Landing AI has developed a computer vision tool that manufacturers can use to create their own visual inspection software. Landing AI's customers include U.S. industrial tools maker Stanley Black & Decker and Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn. Intel Capital and Samsung Catalyst Fund both participated...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
TechCrunch

Landing AI brings in $57M for its machine learning operations tools

The company, started by former Google and Baidu AI guru Andrew Ng, developed LandingLens, a visual inspection tool that applies AI and deep learning to find product defects faster and more accurately. Ng says industries should adopt a data-centric approach to building AI, which provides a more efficient way for...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Synthesis AI Launches HumanAPI to Create Millions of Photorealistic Digital Humans, On-Demand

Synthesis AI, a pioneer in synthetic data technologies, released HumanAPI, a significant expansion of the company’s synthetic data capabilities enabling the programmatic generation of millions of unique, high-quality 3D digital humans. This announcement comes months after the launch of the FaceAPI synthetic data-as-a-service product, which has delivered over 10 Million labeled facial images for leading smartphone, teleconferencing, automobile, and technology companies. HumanAPI is the next step in the company’s journey to support advanced computer vision Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy