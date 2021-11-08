Endura Has Planted 2 Million Trees

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The distinguished physicist Freeman Dyson (1923–2020) once remarked that dotting the globe with great swaths of saplings would prove an excellent way to counter global warming. Now, a new study has calculated the scale of the new forests required to offset the massive carbon footprints of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a number of other cryptocurrencies. The source is Forex Suggest, a South Africa–based site that provides education on trading and financial markets. Its Global Impact of Crypto Trading report finds that erasing the pollution spewed by Bitcoin mining would require by far the biggest expansion of the world’s forests, versus Ethereum and the other cryptos. The reason is basic: Bitcoin uses multiples of the amount of electricity deployed by each of its rivals. The signature coin will burn roughly 76 billion kWh this year, nearly triple the consumption of Ethereum, and over 100 times that of Litecoin.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO