Endura Has Planted 2 Million Trees

By ECHOS Communications
outsidebusinessjournal.com
 7 days ago

At the start of 2020, Endura launched the Million Trees project and have shared their aims to become net carbon negative by 2024 by making changes to the way that they operate across the business whilst committing to planting...

www.outsidebusinessjournal.com

cyclingweekly.com

Endura pledges to be carbon negative by 2024

With the COP26 climate summit being held just a short hop from Endura's headquarters, the Scottish brand has taken the moment to bring an update on is progressive towards becoming carbon negative in 2024. Much of the rhetoric we hear from politicians and large corporations centres on transitioning to net-zero...
