Police identify suspect in ‘sexually motivated’ robberies targeting women in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have identified the man suspected of committing sexually-motivated robberies targeting women in north Austin.

Austin police said 24-year-old Carlos Saucedo was arrested in the robberies that took in the same area in September and October.

The robberies took place on Rutland Drive, Colony Creek Drive and Northgate Boulevard from Sept. 22 to Oct. 14.

In each robbery, police said Saucedo had a motive that was “sexual in nature.” In the first robbery, police said Saucedo inappropriately touched the victim and threatened her with a knife. In the second robbery, Saucedo threatened the victim and demanded her property. He then told the woman he would return her items in exchange for sex, APD said.

In the third robbery, APD said Saucedo approached a woman with her child in a laundry room in an apartment complex. Saucedo was “performing a sex act” and threatened the woman.

KXAN has reached out to Saucedo’s attorney for comment. We will update this story when we hear back.

