The Minnesota Vikings have come off their week 7 bye, and they are about to enter the most important stretch of their season. These next four weeks of games could very well define the season for the 3-3 Vikes. Before closing out the season with a relatively tame schedule of games against Detroit, Chicago X2, and San Francisco in four of their final seven games, they have a month from hell in front of them. In the next four weeks, the Vikings schedule includes a slate of Super Bowl contenders: Dallas, Baltimore, LA Chargers, and Green Bay. It’s a stretch of games where they undoubtedly need stars like Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, and Justin Jefferson to shine.

NFL ・ 20 DAYS AGO