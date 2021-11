Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was impressed with the way his team fought despite losing to Michigan State 37-33. What he wasn’t pleased with was the officiating. Michigan turned the ball over on downs their second-to-last drive of the game on a play Harbaugh called “clear pass interference”, and points were taken off the board earlier in the game when it looked like Aidan Hutchinson strip-sacked Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne, which led to a David Ojabo fumble recovery in the endzone for a Michigan touchdown. However, the call was reviewed, and overturned — Thorne was ruled down at the 2-yard line and MSU would ultimately punt. Seven points taken off the board.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO