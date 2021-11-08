CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Are Rudolph & Frosty On TV? Here’s The 2021 CBS Holiday Special Schedule

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) — The holidays are upon us – and ’tis the season for festive TV programs that the whole family can enjoy. CBS has just released its schedule of original movies and specials. There’s familiar favorites “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman”...

nora hatch
6d ago

well if the woke generation has anything to say about it they'll probably take it off the air or cancel it as being unfit for television 😁

Brandy Medora
5d ago

nooooo don't take it off this is holiday tradition it will really upset me if my kids don't get to be apart of this. I am 26 and I loved these Christmas cartoons and I'm sure my kids will too doesn't matter how old I am I still love it

