CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Sanctions among tools U.S. could tap against supporters of Ortega government -Blinken

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jXeEA_0cqDKVTH00

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The United States is ready to use a range of tools, including possible sanctions, visa restrictions and coordinated actions with allies against those complicit in supporting the Nicaragua government's "undemocratic acts," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

Blinken also said the U.S. will work with other democratic governments to press for a return to democracy in Nicaragua through "free and fair elections." Washington has dubbed Nicaragua's presidential election a sham due to the veteran leader Daniel Ortega's unstinting suppression of his opponents.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
Miami Herald

Biden signs Ortega sanctions bill into law after farcical Nicaraguan election

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed into law legislation that increases and coordinates U.S. sanctions on Nicaraguan officials after President Daniel Ortega held an election on Sunday that was widely considered illegitimate. The White House announced that Biden signed the Reinforcing Nicaragua’s Adherence to Conditions for Electoral Reform Act, a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Nicaragua's Ortega secures fourth term, U.S. threatens sanctions

SAN JOSE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortegaclinched a fourth consecutive term, results showed on Monday, after jailing political rivals ahead of a vote that prompted threats of sanctions from the United States and international calls for free elections. Nicaragua's Supreme Electoral Council said that with nearly all...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ortega
Reuters

Blinken and Wang warn against fuelling Taiwan tensions

ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi locked horns over Taiwan on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit on Sunday, trading warnings against moves that could further escalate tensions across the Taiwan Strait. In an hour-long meeting in...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Mexico expresses concern, but won't condemn Nicaragua vote

Mexico’s representative at the Organization of American States said her government had expressed “concerns” to Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega about his country's deeply questioned elections, but said Mexico won’t support any OAS measure condemning the Nov. 7 vote. Nicaragua’s Supreme Electoral Council said that with nearly all the ballots counted from Sunday's election, Ortega had won more than 75% of the votes. The outcome was never in doubt after his government jailed seven of the leading potential opposition candidates, clearing the field for Ortega to sweep to a fourth consecutive five-year term. U.S. officials have called the vote a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State
NPR

Start your day here: Astroworld tragedy sparks lawsuits; U.S. threatens sanctions against Nicaragua; Kamala Harris travels to Paris

Weekend stories you might have missed: Investigations and several lawsuits are underway in the Astroworld Festival tragedy; New York City celebrated the return of its marathon after a pandemic year off; Iraq's prime minister calls for calm after surviving an assassination attempt. Nicaraguan elections: President Daniel Ortega won his fourth...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

U.S. Sanctioned in Contract Protest for Not Producing Documents

The U.S. government must pay Oak Grove Technologies LLC’s legal costs for failing to provide documents relevant to a Special Operations contract protest, including a letter showing why a procurement official was terminated, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims ruled. The government’s failure to produce the documents because it didn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reuters

Reuters

225K+
Followers
238K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy