Pope presses for dialogue instead of war in Ethiopia

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
© Getty Images

Pope Francis publicly denounced the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia during his regular appearance in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, pressing for more dialogue instead of war in the country, The Associated Press reported.

Francis said he was following the news from Ethiopia with “worry.” Reports over the weekend said rebels were closing in on the capital of Addis Ababa, where the government was urging residents to take up arms.

Francis said he was “shaken by a conflict that has dragged on for more than a year and has caused numerous victims and a grave humanitarian crisis.”

The war — pitting government forces against rebels based in the northern Tigray region — has killed thousands, displaced millions, and left many struggling with starvation, according to the AP.

“I invite everyone to pray for those populations so harshly tried, and I renew my appeal so that fraternal harmony and the peaceful path of dialogue may prevail,” Francis said in his address.

The U.N. Security Council on Friday called for the end of the conflict, also urging unhindered access for humanitarian aid to tackle the hunger crisis, the AP reported.

The U.N.’s World Food Program last week appealed to all parties in the conflict to provide safe passage for trucks carrying food, medicine and other humanitarian assistance to those in need, but such requests have gone unheeded.

The U.S. State Department on Friday ordered non-emergency officials to leave Ethiopia due to the ongoing armed conflict and possible supply shortages.

