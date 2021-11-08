CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

West Chester University’s Opera Theater to Present ‘Robin Hood’ on Nov. 12 and 13

 6 days ago

Image via West Chester University.

West Chester University’s Opera Theater will present Robin Hood with music by Ben Moore and libretto by Kelly Rourke on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 PM.

Performances are staged in the 1,200-seat Emilie K. Asplundh Concert Hall, located in the Philips Memorial Building at 700 South High Street. General Admission tickets are $7.

“We are thrilled to return to the stage with Robin Hood, a classic tale of triumph over corruption with a modern twist,” said Nicholas Provenzale, the WCU Wells School of Music’s Director of Opera. “Sung in English and just under an hour long, this Robin Hood is packed with action and beautiful music. We invite the entire community to join us in this fun, family-friendly adventure.”

Moore and Rourke’s Robin Hood premiered in 2017 at the Glimmerglass Festival, a professional summer opera company dedicated to producing new works. WCU’s production will be the show’s collegiate premiere. Moore met with WCU opera students via Zoom on Nov. 3 for coaching and a Q&A session.

The cast of Robin Hood includes:

  • Won Kim of Elkins Park as Robin Hood
  • Evelyn Stohlman of Dumfries, Va., as Marion
  • Albert Gonzalez of Scranton as Sheriff
  • Sofia Bobrysheva of Downingtown as Scarlet
  • Aaron Hungerford of New Holland as King Richard
  • Jessica McNeely of Yardley as Scout
  • Jamie Quinter of West Chester as Ronnie the Riveter
  • Abigail Agulnick of Parkesburg as Jackie the Janitor
  • Matthew Quarles of Eden, N.Y., as Sam the Scribe
  • Joseph Galdi of King of Prussia as Jo the Jailor
  • Micah Leary of Eden, N.Y., as a collaborative pianist

Limited parking is available across and along the street just outside the Philips Memorial Building. Parking is also available in West Chester’s M Lot, just a short walk south. Purchasing tickets in advance is strongly encouraged.

All faculty, staff, students, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when indoors.

