West Chester University’s Opera Theater to Present ‘Robin Hood’ on Nov. 12 and 13

Image via West Chester University.

West Chester University’s Opera Theater will present Robin Hood with music by Ben Moore and libretto by Kelly Rourke on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 PM.

Performances are staged in the 1,200-seat Emilie K. Asplundh Concert Hall, located in the Philips Memorial Building at 700 South High Street. General Admission tickets are $7 .

“We are thrilled to return to the stage with Robin Hood, a classic tale of triumph over corruption with a modern twist,” said Nicholas Provenzale, the WCU Wells School of Music’s Director of Opera. “Sung in English and just under an hour long, this Robin Hood is packed with action and beautiful music. We invite the entire community to join us in this fun, family-friendly adventure.”

Moore and Rourke’s Robin Hood premiered in 2017 at the Glimmerglass Festival, a professional summer opera company dedicated to producing new works. WCU’s production will be the show’s collegiate premiere. Moore met with WCU opera students via Zoom on Nov. 3 for coaching and a Q&A session.

The cast of Robin Hood includes:

Won Kim of Elkins Park as Robin Hood

Evelyn Stohlman of Dumfries, Va., as Marion

Albert Gonzalez of Scranton as Sheriff

Sofia Bobrysheva of Downingtown as Scarlet

Aaron Hungerford of New Holland as King Richard

Jessica McNeely of Yardley as Scout

Jamie Quinter of West Chester as Ronnie the Riveter

Abigail Agulnick of Parkesburg as Jackie the Janitor

Matthew Quarles of Eden, N.Y., as Sam the Scribe

Joseph Galdi of King of Prussia as Jo the Jailor

Micah Leary of Eden, N.Y., as a collaborative pianist

Limited parking is available across and along the street just outside the Philips Memorial Building. Parking is also available in West Chester’s M Lot, just a short walk south. Purchasing tickets in advance is strongly encouraged.

All faculty, staff, students, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when indoors.