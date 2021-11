Claudia Dionne was in the tenth grade when she dropped out of school in her hometown of Baddeck, Nova Scotia, and she was in over her head. Her father was ill, and her mother had to work. Being the second eldest of seven (her oldest brother died), Dionne often had to stay home to watch over her younger siblings, which meant less time for studying and more time for babysitting. She began to struggle with her classes to the point where she was failing most of them, and she eventually decided to just quit school altogether. She raised four children, moving to the US nearly 30 years ago in hopes of giving them a better education.

VISUAL ART ・ 11 DAYS AGO