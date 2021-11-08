CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Yakima Valley Man Among Dead at Travis Scott Concert

By Rik Mikals
97.5 KISS FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Yakima Valley native was among the eight people killed at a Travis Scott concert over the weekend. The concert held at the Astroworld Festival in Houston featured a two-day event featuring Drake and Travis Scott that came to a halt on Friday night as eight people including two teenagers were...

975kissfm.com

Related
Variety

How Travis Scott’s $5 Million Solo Stage, Set Time May Have Contributed to Astroworld Festival Deaths

A stage constructed solely for Travis Scott’s performance, and the artist’s chosen set time, may have played a role in the crowd surge that left eight Astroworld Festival attendees dead on Friday night (Nov. 5). The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott (with a special appearance by Drake for their hit “Sicko Mode”) was the only headliner on the so-called “Chills” stage. Sources tell Variety that...
HOUSTON, TX
espn960sanangelo.com

Could the Deadly Travis Scott Concert Tragedy Happen Here in San Angelo?

The tragedy at the Travis Scott Astroworld concert festival in Houston is on the minds of everyone across the country. Questions are being asked why this happened and could it have been prevented. Also, could something like this happen again? And could it happen here in San Angelo?. The Houston...
SAN ANGELO, TX
The Independent

Astroworld: 14-year-old victim identified after deadly ‘crowd surge’ kills eight at Travis Scott concert

A 14-year-old boy and a man who was crushed while trying to save his sister-in-law have been named among the victims of the Astroworld music festival crowd surge, as details emerge of the eight fans killed at Travis Scott’s show in Houston.At least two investigations, one of them criminal, have been launched into the deadly concert, which 50,000 people attended on Friday. Signs of an unruly crowd emerged earlier in the day when video showed some fans hopping over fences and turn-styles to avoid metal detectors and ticket-takers. At around 9.30pm, organisers became aware of medical emergencies and began...
THEATER & DANCE
Yakima Herald Republic

Fundraising campaign set up for family of Yakima Valley man who died at Texas concert

The family of Axel Acosta Avila, a 21-year-old college student from Tieton, has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover travel and funeral expenses. He was one of eight people who died in a crush of fans at a Houston music festival Friday night. The dead ranged from ages 14 to 27, according to Houston officials. As of Sunday, 13 people remained hospitalized.
TIETON, WA
Daily Herald

Naperville man, 21, among eight dead at Houston concert

A 21-year-old Naperville man was among eight concertgoers killed Friday when a concert crowd surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott in Houston, squeezing fans so tightly together that they could not breathe or move their arms. Franco Patino, a student at the University of Dayton,...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Travis Scott
Drake
EW.com

At least 8 people dead after crowd panics at Travis Scott concert

At least eight people are dead and many more injured after a crowd surge during Travis Scott's Friday night performance at Houston's Astroworld music festival. At around 9:30 p.m. local time during the 30-year-old rapper's set at NRG Park stadium, which an estimated 50,000 people attended, the audience rushed forward, triggering panic. The Associated Press reported that of the 17 people taken to local hospitals, 11 were in cardiac arrest after on-site medical staff became "overwhelmed" ahead of treating around 300 individuals, according to authorities.
HOUSTON, TX
International Business Times

Rappers Travis Scott, Drake Sued Over Deadly Texas Concert Crush

Rappers Travis Scott and Drake have been sued for having "incited mayhem" after eight people were killed and dozens injured in a crush during a Texas concert, the law firm confirmed on Sunday. Texas firm Thomas J. Henry Law on Sunday tweeted a story published by the Daily Mail on...
TEXAS STATE
whdh.com

‘Still at a loss for words’: Mass. man who attended deadly Travis Scott concert recalls terrifying crowd surge

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man who attended rapper Travis Scott’s sold-out concert in Houston recalled the panic happening within the surging crowd. Tyler Dezutter, 24, of Whitman, told 7NEWS that he’s “still at a loss for words” after the crowd surge claimed the lives of eight people and left several others injured.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fox32chicago.com

College student Franco Patino of Naperville among those killed at Travis Scott Astroworld concert: report

NAPERVILLE, Illinois - A college student from Naperville was among those killed at the Travis Scott Astroworld concert in Houston this weekend, according to reports. Franco Patino, 21, was a mechanical engineering technology student and a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, the University of Dayton student newspaper reported. Preliminary information...
NAPERVILLE, IL
thebvnewspaper.com

Tragedy strikes at Travis Scott concert

Devastation, heartbreak and grief have hit concert goers and Travis Scott fans as the “Sicko Mode” artist is now facing serious backlash after eight people were killed at a concert in Houston, Texas. The concert was a part of the Astroworld music festival run by American rapper Travis Scott. Started...
HOUSTON, TX
klin.com

UNL Professor Keeping An Eye On Fallout After Deadly Travis Scott Concert

The death toll from last weekend’s concert featuring rapper Travis Scott at the Astroworld Festival in Houston has climbed to nine. A 22 year old woman who had been hospitalized died on Thursday. Bryan Wang is an associate professor in UNL’s College of Journalism and Mass Communications and says it...
HuffingtonPost

First Lawsuits Filed After Travis Scott Concert Leaves 8 Dead

Attendees of Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival sued the rapper and the event’s organizer, Live Nation, on Sunday, in what are expected to be the first of many lawsuits after a tragic crowd crush left at least eight people dead and scores injured on Friday night. Manuel Souza filed a...
HOUSTON, TX
AFP

Death toll in Texas concert tragedy rises to 10

The death toll from a lethal crowd surge at a rap concert in Texas has risen to 10, a lawyer for the victims said Sunday, after a nine-year-old boy trampled during the event died of his injuries. Scores were injured attending a performance by hip-hop artist Travis Scott at the Astroworld Festival on November 5 in Houston when concert-goers found themselves crushed against barriers, unable to move or breathe as the mass pressed toward the stage. Some fell and others tumbled on top of them, crushing the bodies beneath, with the density of the crowd closer to the stage making it hard to pick them up and evacuate them, attendees said. Among them was nine-year-old Ezra Blount, who sustained severe injuries and was placed in a medically induced coma as doctors fought for his life.
TEXAS STATE
