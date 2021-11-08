CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Zimbabwe To Follow El Salvador? Government Considers Adopting Bitcoin

By Adrian Zmudzinski
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Zimbabwe's government is considering the adoption of a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as an alternative means of payment in the country. What Happened: Zimbabwe authorities are looking into Bitcoin as a legal payment option, according to a Sunday report by local news outlet Bulawayo 24. Brigadier Colonel Charles Wekwete...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

Zimbabwe considers “unstoppable” crypto as legal tender

Local media reports that the Zimbabwe government is considering crypto as legal tender in the country. According to Bulawayo24, the country’s Director of IT and Communications, Charles Wekwete, said the government had opened dialogue with all stakeholders on the matter. The comment came as Wekwete was speaking at the Computer...
BITCOIN
CoinTelegraph

Zimbabwe minister signals CBDC interest amid Bitcoin adoption rumors

Zimbabwe’s minister of information publicly dismissed ongoing rumors about the country considering the adoption of cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin (BTC). Rather, Minister Monica Mutsvangwa clarified that the government of Zimbabwe is keen to experiment with a central banking digital currency (CBDC). The rumor about Zimbabwe’s crypto adoption was sparked based on...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zimbabwe#Bitcoin Cash#El Salvador#Btc#Pixabay Join Zingernation#Ios
Benzinga

New York Like El Salvador? City Mayor Eric Adams To 'Look Into' Businesses Accepting Bitcoin

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams revealed that his administration will look into enabling local businesses to accept Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). What Happened: Adams said that he is "going to look at" New York businesses accepting cryptocurrencies as a form of payment during Sunday's interview with CNN's State of the Union. He said that the administration is "going to tread carefully,” in order “to get it right.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cryptopolitan.com

El Salvador president to construct 20 schools from Bitcoin proceedings

El Salvador plans to use Bitcoin proceedings to build about 20 schools to expand education in the area. Nayib Bukele, El Salvador’s president, confirms to his citizens that none of the tax money will go into the project. The president of Central American country El Salvador kicks on an initiative...
EDUCATION
investing.com

El Salvador Plans to Build “Bitcoin Schools” with Trust Profits

El Salvador Plans to Build “Bitcoin Schools” with Trust Profits. The educational infrastructure program of El Salvador is part of the government’s plan to heighten the use of cryptocurrency after Bitcoin was legalized as tender in early September. The government plans to build some 400 schools to educate people about...
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

As El Salvador Delves Deeper Into Blockchain, Give Algorand a Closer Look

The country of El Salvador fired a salvo into the fiat currency space, making it known that it would adopt bitcoin as legal tender while also delving deeper into the blockchain ecosystem. In addition to bitcoin’s adoption, the country is looking into building out its own blockchain infrastructure with the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
pymnts

Glitches, Fraud and High Fees Upset El Salvador's Bitcoin Chivo Wallet Users

The use of cryptocurrency as legal currency has been in force in El Salvador since Sept. 7, and in that period, user complaints continue to pile up. According to the country’s treasury department, $30,000 in taxes have been paid with the virtual Chivo Wallet after the Ministry of Finance authorized the payment of taxes, including VAT, income tax and import duties, with bitcoin starting the week of Oct. 18.
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

What if Bitcoin Taproot follows SegWit’s path of adoption

Bitcoin Taproot is finally live, a network upgrade that has been four years in the making. It was first put forward by Greg Maxwell, cryptographer and developer, in 2018 after SegWit was implemented on 24 August 2017. SegWit was the first major BTC soft fork update, which wasn’t taken all too well by the community.
MARKETS
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Wants IRS to Spy on Americans & Their Bank Accounts. Here’s WHY?

Some problems have incited abuse, like the Democrats’ latest offer enabling the IRS to follow Americans’ bank accounts. Their plan would need banks to record transactional data to the IRS on personal bank accounts. We listen regarding it from our constituents daily promptly – they’re afraid, and properly so. It...
PUBLIC SAFETY
techstartups.com

China’s High-Speed Rail, the world’s longest high-speed railway network, is now losing $24 million per day with a reported debt of $1.8 trillion

As you may recall, we wrote about China National Railway after it unveiled the world’s first high-speed train capable of a top speed of 600 kph (375 miles/hour). According to Reuters, the maximum speed makes the train which was self-developed by China and manufactured in the coastal city of Qingdao, the fastest ground vehicle globally.
TRAFFIC
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Shiba Inu Or Bitcoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 Right Now,...
MARKETS
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Business Insider

I'm an evangelical pastor, and I biked 1,600 miles along the US-Mexico border. The only border crisis is America's disgusting treatment of migrants.

I biked 1,600 miles along the southern border and spoke with residents, immigrants, and border patrol. The narrative politicians and the media have spread about a crisis for border communities is false. The only crisis at the border is how the US is treating immigrants and asylum seekers. Doug Pagitt...
IMMIGRATION
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy