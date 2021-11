Colorado’s youth mental health crisis has reached worst-yet status, as evidenced by recent outcries from the health care, child welfare and juvenile corrections systems. Nearly every district attorney in the state signed a letter saying there are no beds for kids in distress who’ve been arrested but don’t deserve lockup. Children’s Hospital in Aurora declared a state of emergency because so many suicidal kids are stuck in the hospital with no beds available at psychiatric treatment centers. And child protection caseworkers say they are sometimes sleeping in hotels with at-risk children because they have nowhere to send them.

COLORADO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO