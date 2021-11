The executive director of Hoffman-based Runestone Telecom, Kent Hedstrom, came before the Grant County Board of Commissioners at their last meeting to say the company has applied for a grant to help finance a $5.2 million grant to offer broadband to the underserved Herman-Dumont areas. The state grant would be for $2.6 million and needs a 40 percent match from Runestone Telecom, and a 10 percent match from Grant, Stevens and Traverse Counties. The Commissioners said Grant County’s match portion would be a good use of COVID relief funds. A commitment from the county would aid in the success of the grant application, said Hedstrom.

GRANT COUNTY, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO