With an anime-inspired theme, patrons will find that Houston’s newest nightclub is nothing like they’ve ever seen before. Following in similar footsteps as Cherry, the Houston bar with an early '80s motif, Zenaku, is the second and most recent downtown concept from Carson Hager’s Hospitable Viking Group. Thematically, Zenaku goes one step further than his other concepts, and the minute that guests walk in the doors, they’ll be transported to a colorful hideaway that comes alive at night.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO