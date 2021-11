Spot gold is currently probing multi-month highs at $1870. The precious metal will take its cue mostly from Fed-related developments this week. Spot gold (XAU/USD) is higher this morning and trading above $1865 as it continues to trade with a bullish bias. The dip under $1860 during Monday’s Asia Pacific trading hours attracted good demand. Spot prices have been flirting with multi-month highs at $1870 printed last week, as gold continues to benefit from bullish bank commentary, with Goldman Sachs the latest to forecast the precious metal moving back to the $2000 level. Technically speaking, the picture for gold looks bullish. If the precious metal can break above resistance at $1870, its next move will likely be towards $1900.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO