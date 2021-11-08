CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida teen goes missing during JROTC field trip in Georgia

By NBC2 News
 6 days ago
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Florida and Georgia are searching for a Palm Beach County student who went missing during a JROTC field trip over the weekend in Georgia.

Atlantic Community High School student Mia Brailford, 16, was last seen by her roommate around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 6. Brailford was on a JROTC field trip to the Gerald Lawhorn Scouting Base in Molena, Georgia.

Her roommate last saw her in their shared tent and she was not present at morning check-in, which took place at 6 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, according to the School District of Palm Beach County.

Upson County deputies are still searching for Brailford in Georgia. Investigators urge anyone who has heard from Brailford or has information about her whereabouts to contact the authorities.

The direct number for the Upson County Sheriff’s Office is 706-647-7411.

