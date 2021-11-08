CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

What Dr. Fauci sees coming for the pandemic this winter

By Patrick Jarenwattananon
mprnews.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States has seen a decline in cases and hospitalizations since the summer's delta surge — but the decline is declining. COVID-19 is still killing more than 1,000 people in the U.S. every day. New cases still hover around 72,000 per day — and infections are actually trending up in...

www.mprnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Times

Dr. Fauci’s deadly lie of omission

On May 11, 2021, Dr. Anthony Fauci lied to Senator Rand Paul and Congress about the gain of function experiments his agency funded at a Wuhan bioweapons lab. For that alone, Dr. Fauci belongs in an orange jumpsuit. Yet Dr. Fauci’s far bigger lie is one of omission. Dr. Fauci’s...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Peter Navarro: Why Dr. Fauci Deserves “An Orange Jumpsuit”

On Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, former Trump adviser Peter Navarro explains how he almost got fired from the White House for criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci and why he thinks Fauci should be wearing “an orange jumpsuit.”. “You can blame Donald Trump for the pandemic, but think about this....
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says This is the #1 Thing to Not Do Right Now

The coronavirus pandemic is far from over, as we have 70,000 cases a day in America and 64 million Americans still unvaccinated. With the holidays approaching, cases could spike again. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night to sound a warning and offer some hope, and also mentioned the #1 thing you should not do this holiday season. Read on for five essential points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
New York Post

Trump aide Peter Navarro exposes the dangerous Dr. Fauci: Devine

Dr. Anthony Fauci is in for a shellacking Tuesday when a bombshell new book by former Trump economic adviser Peter Navarro lands. “In Trump Time, A Journal of America’s Plague Year” is a rollicking personal diary studded with insider confidences, and it sets its sights squarely on the chief medical adviser to the president.
POTUS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Laid Out the Worst Case Scenario for the End of the Pandemic

When exactly will the pandemic be over? It's a question that has plagued us since cases first started piling up in March 2020, and now, 20 months later, we still don't have an exact answer. Certainly things have improved considerably. The Delta variant surge that brought numbers back to disastrous levels this summer appears to have subsided, and the approval of vaccines for children means that more and more people will soon be fully inoculated against COVID. Even with light at the end of the tunnel, however, some experts have cautioned that we're not out of the woods yet—and as White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently explained, there is a worst case scenario for how this pandemic ends.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Warned of a Possible Surge

This was a huge coronavirus news week, as a vaccine was approved for 5 to 11 year olds, and the White House announced a January 4th deadline for employees at companies with over 100 employees to get vaccinated. With an estimated 64 million Americans still unvaccinated, we have a long ways to go. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on MSNBC's All in With Chris Hayes to advise on just that, and when and if to expect another sure in cases. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Pandemic#Npr
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Debunked This COVID Vaccine Myth

In news parents have waited many, many, many months to hear, yesterday, the CDC and CDC head Rochelle Walensky approved a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11, and it's available immediately. (Or as soon as your pharmacy and pediatrician can stock it, which for some may mean early next week.) So will this lead to the "endgame" to the pandemic? In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNN's New Day this morning to discuss where you can get vaccines for kids, what vaccine-hesistant parents should know and when the endgame might come. Read on for 7 life-saving tips you need to know now—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Sobering" Warning

Coronavirus cases are no longer going down, meaning the world is not entirely safe for anyone—including vaccinated people. How could this be? And how can you stay alive? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on the New York Times podcast the Daily this morning. "Ultimately, all pandemics burn themselves out," he said. "So you have a choice. Do you want it to burn itself out and kill a lot more people and make a lot more people sick? Or do you want to do something about it to prevent further deaths and further illness? …This is going to end one way or another. The preferable way…is to do whatever we can to minimize the suffering and the death. And we have within our power to do it. If we don't utilize it, then bad things are going to happen." Read on for six pieces of life saving advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mynews13.com

Dr. Fauci laments politicization of COVID-19: ‘The enemy is the virus’

Dr. Anthony Fauci knows a thing or two about infectious diseases. Currently serving as both the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and chief medical advisor to the president, the 80-year-old has spent over half a century in public health. He has served as a health advisor to every U.S. president since Ronald Reagan; he was at the forefront of combatting the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, and he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from George W. Bush in 2008.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci says we won’t need masks forever

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that we won’t need to wear face masks forever and that the end is in sight. Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV that masks will become unnecessary in the future to fight off COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTSA

Dr. Fauci’s fearmongering has kept us in a pandemic

Since the start of the pandemic, the government has been great at moving the goalposts, so would we be officially out of pandemic status if people like Anthony Fauci stopped fear mongering? Lars speaks with Bob Barr who is a former CIA Analyst and Member of Congress. The post Dr....
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Dr. Anthony Fauci: "I didn't create political divisiveness"

A case can be made that no one over the past 20 months has been more involved and more visible in the battle against COVID-19 than Dr. Anthony Fauci. More than 30 years ago, Fauci was being demonized by AIDS activists for not doing enough. These days the ranks of Fauci critics have multiplied. But if anything in this age of COVID, the charge now is that Fauci has done too much.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Said This Is "Without a Doubt" Our Top Problem With COVID

COVID cases have been declining in the U.S., falling from the high peaks they reached over the summer. But the question of where the pandemic goes from here is up in the air as the country heads into the winter. Last year in 2020, the winter months brought about a massive surge thanks to holiday travel and indoor gatherings. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently offered his predictions about the COVID pandemic ahead of the coldest season, noting that while things are headed in the right direction, the steepness of declining cases is not as promising as it was a month or so ago. But that's not the only concern the infectious disease expert has right now.
U.S. POLITICS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said What Next Six Months Could Look Like

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared yesterday at the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on "Next Steps: The Road Ahead for the COVID-19 Response." There, he was asked a question about the future of the pandemic. "Can you help us understand how we should be thinking about the path of this pandemic over the next couple of years?" Senator Tina Smith, United States Senator from Minnesota, asked. "Understanding that we don't have crystal balls and this is an unpredictable virus, what do you think the next six months to two years are gonna look like? And do you expect that COVID is going to become more endemic and less pandemic, as we move forward? And what does this mean for how people are going to be living their lives?" Read on for the answer, and five points that can save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
EDUCATION
CBS News

Dr. Anthony Fauci on lessons learned

"Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, about the current state of our nation's response to COVID-19, and what the pandemic has taught him about science, politics, and America today.
SCIENCE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Major Warning About Long COVID

The COVID pandemic has trudged along for nearly two years now, with the virus infecting more than 46 million people in the U.S. alone, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, even those who got infected early on in 2020 might still be feeling the effects of their illness. Health experts have estimated that millions of people are suffering from long COVID, which is the name given to long-term symptoms some people are experiencing weeks and months after their initial positive COVID case. From ongoing shortness of breath and cognitive problems to chest pain and heart palpitations, these new or ongoing symptoms may have significant health consequences that researchers are still trying to learn more about.
PUBLIC HEALTH
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

"Dr. Fauci Warned About Coronaviruses in 2003 – But Didn’t Act On It"

U.S. (ECWd) - Real Clear Policy published our article on Dr. Fauci's 2003 testimonial warnings about Coronaviruses in 2003. The resulting article would not have happened had it not been for a Shelbyville resident's discovery of the testimony in his search for answers to questions regarding COVID-related matters. We thank him for providing the information for our publication.
SHELBYVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy