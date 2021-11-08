CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

West Chester Woman Swaps Courtroom for Couture, Creates Luxury Brand for ‘Women on the Go’

Image via 6ABC

After spending decades working in criminal justice, West Chester’s Deborah Ann Mack has turned her focus to fashion. She’s now working hard on building her brand, DAM Fashions, reports Tamala Edwards for 6ABC.

Mack is now creating a fall 2022 collection, encompassing several styles of coats and other pieces.

“It’s a luxury women’s ready-to-wear, and it really is for women who are on the go, who are professional,” she said.

Mack was in her 50s when she decided she wanted to go back to school and learn about fashion. The designs she creates today are one-of-a-kind, and while some customers may buy seemingly the same coats, the details on them will be different.

Her designs also contribute to a good cause. During her time working in the juvenile court system, she mediated the cases coming from the Department of Children and Family. Now, her fashion brand supports her House of Ann nonprofit, an online resource to help people dealing with domestic violence.

“I want women to know when they make a purchase, it’s a silent support of women who are in need,” she said. “It’s like a sisterhood.”

Read more about Deborah Ann Mack at 6ABC.

