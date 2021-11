A 59-year-old man ended up in jail after he allegedly barricaded himself in a restroom and flooded a diner, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded just before 10 p.m. Nov. 9, 2021, at a West Industrial Drive diner, where a person was reported to have barricaded himself in the restroom and was flooding the facility. Upon arrival, the deputies observed the issue. They then breached the door and removed the Sulphur Springs man from the restroom.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO