It took several years for authorities to find the remains of two sisters, 6-year-old and 4-year-old, who were both buried in the backyard of their mother’s residence. The last time anybody had seen the girls was all the way back in 2015. The girlfriend of the mother of two young daughters has admitted having knowledge about their deaths. When questioned by police about the disappearance of the two sisters, the 26-year-old woman said she knew the truth regarding their circumstances.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO