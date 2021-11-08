5 takeaways from Chiefs' Week 9 win over Packers

In many ways the Kansas City Chiefs’ 13-7 win over the Packers in Week 9 was uninspiring, but a win is a win in this NFL. The team is back above .500 for the first time in months and they did just enough to pull out ahead almost in spite of themselves. The razor-thin margin of victory tells the story of a team that struggled and overcame in pursuit of a big win.

Kansas City didn’t play the brand of football many have come to expect from them, but showed some life on defense that carried the team in all four quarters. It was a war of attrition from the opening kick, and a worthy feather in the Chiefs’ cap after so many setbacks to start their season.

Here are our five biggest takeaways from their win against Green Bay this week:

Chiefs need to hit the JUGS machine

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Dropped balls have plagued Kansas City’s offense all season, and this game was no exception. Travis Kelce had some uncharacteristic lapses on intermediate routes that could’ve pushed the Chiefs’ lead further if they had been able to sustain drives in the first half. MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes had one of the most pedestrian stat lines of his whole career, completing just 20-of-37 attempts due in no small part to his receivers’ inability to hang onto the ball.

“Dropped balls, that’s another one,” Chiefs HC Andy Reid said. “We had dropped balls today. You can’t drop balls. They kill you on drives.”

Luckily, the team is made up of professionals, and the issues presented this weekend are correctable with some basic coaching points that Kansas City can get right before their matchup against Las Vegas next week.

Raucous atmosphere fuels defensive showcase

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

The crowd at Arrowhead Stadium was extra loud for the occasion this week, having a noticeable impact on pass rushers Chris Jones and Frank Clark. For all of the consternation that has played out on social media in the past few weeks, the Chiefs looked excited to play in this game and had an edge that they’ve lacked recently. Fans haven’t been as excited as they’ve been in years past amid the team’s struggle to keep pace this season, but this meeting felt like a corner turned in Kansas City’s search for identity.

Though their front four didn’t manage to record any sacks, Tyrann Mathieu made it to the quarterback once, and Jordan Love was kept on his toes throughout the matchup. If the fans can help the team can stay electrified like they did against the Packers, the Chiefs will have no problem getting back in rhythm down the stretch this season.

Tyreek Hill might need new cleats

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Not only have Kansas City’s receivers struggled with drops, their biggest threat literally can’t seem to find his footing. Tyreek Hill has looked off so far this season, and his inability to make clean breaks in and out of route combinations has had a negative effect on the play of his quarterback, who is continually put in tough situations after slips and slides by his star receiver.

Whether it might be an equipment issue is unknown at this point, but it seems Hill could use some longer spikes on his cleats. Otherwise, he could stand to work on his balance when making cuts, especially on routes that start and stop quite abruptly.

Kansas City made Jordan Love look serviceable in his first pro start

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

For this being his first pro start, Jordan Love looked reasonably good and kept Green Bay in a position to win from start to finish. Kansas City managed to intercept him once, on the Packers’ only offensive turnover of the game. If it weren’t for that single pick, Love would’ve come out with a higher passer rating than Mahomes on the game.

The second-year quarterback seems to have a bright future ahead of him after such a strong showing, and though he wasn’t able to pull out the win on the road, he proved that the potential he showed at Utah State remains an intriguing prospect.

Defense boosts confidence after early-season struggles

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Had they played Aaron Rodgers, this game likely would’ve turned out much differently for the Chiefs. Love played well for the Packers, but its no stretch to think Rodgers would’ve had a field day against Kansas City’s defense and likely could’ve put up more than one score in the full 60 minutes.

But the fact remains that Rodgers didn’t play, and the Chiefs’ defense did every bit of what it had to in order to secure their fifth win in 2021. Could’ve, would’ve, and should’ve don’t get very far in professional sports, and though this was certainly far from the best game of football ever played by an Andy Reid coached team, the end result was exactly what the team, particularly the defense, needed after so many early-season struggles.