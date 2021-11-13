Grab the Fleece Joggers Katie Holmes Has Been Rocking Across NYC

Katie Holmes at Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has arrived. We can finally start wearing joggers again! Okay, it’s not like we actually stopped, but we definitely didn’t love how hot they were over the summer. We just can’t resist them for months at a time. Luckily, colder weather means that wearing them every day just makes sense!

But which pair will be your go-to for this year? You deserve something new. Something cozy. Something cute. Something…with a celebrity’s stamp of approval — because, well, why not? Stylish stars simply know which brands are best. That’s why we’re taking a cue from Katie Holmes this season and snatching up the same pair of joggers she recently rocked in New York City!

Get the Champion Reverse Weave Jogger on Amazon Prime! Also available at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Holmes was photographed on a casual day in NYC wearing these joggers in black, plus a white tee, sneakers, face mask and sunglasses. We instantly recognized Champion’s little “C” logo patch on the thigh, learning they were Reverse Weave joggers from the brand.

What does Reverse Weave mean, exactly? The cotton-blend fleece is cut cross-grain — basically, the fabric is constructed to reduce lengthwise shrinkage. Add on the double-needle stitching to enhance durability and you have joggers you can count on for a long time to come. Toss them in the washing machine and dryer over and over again!

Reviewers are deeming these the “best joggers ever,” praising their “fantastic quality” and comfy fit. One even noted how they “have two pairs so one is always clean.” When people start buying extras of a piece they love, we know it’s definitely going to be worth our time.

These joggers have an elasticized waistband, plus side seam pockets. But what about a little bonus? You’ve got it. There’s actually a back patch pocket as well — a rare sight to see on joggers or sweatpants in general. Subtle elements like this are exactly why we love these bottoms and want to reach for them all winter long, whether we’re walking the dog, heading to a tree lighting, exchanging holiday gifts with friends or vegging out on the couch with some candy and a new (or old) show to binge.

Keep it simple like Holmes and wear these joggers with a plain tee and sneakers, or play around a little, blending aesthetics by swapping the sneakers for heeled booties and the tee for a turtleneck. They come in multiple colors too, so if you want something other than black, just hover over some of the other options and start coming up with more outfit ideas from there!

