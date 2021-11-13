CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Grab the Fleece Joggers Katie Holmes Has Been Rocking Across NYC

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WvY97_0cqDF26400
Katie Holmes at Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has arrived. We can finally start wearing joggers again! Okay, it’s not like we actually stopped, but we definitely didn’t love how hot they were over the summer. We just can’t resist them for months at a time. Luckily, colder weather means that wearing them every day just makes sense!

But which pair will be your go-to for this year? You deserve something new. Something cozy. Something cute. Something…with a celebrity’s stamp of approval — because, well, why not? Stylish stars simply know which brands are best. That’s why we’re taking a cue from Katie Holmes this season and snatching up the same pair of joggers she recently rocked in New York City!

Get the Champion Reverse Weave Jogger on Amazon Prime! Also available at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Holmes was photographed on a casual day in NYC wearing these joggers in black, plus a white tee, sneakers, face mask and sunglasses. We instantly recognized Champion’s little “C” logo patch on the thigh, learning they were Reverse Weave joggers from the brand.

What does Reverse Weave mean, exactly? The cotton-blend fleece is cut cross-grain — basically, the fabric is constructed to reduce lengthwise shrinkage. Add on the double-needle stitching to enhance durability and you have joggers you can count on for a long time to come. Toss them in the washing machine and dryer over and over again!

Get the Champion Reverse Weave Jogger on Amazon Prime! Also available at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Reviewers are deeming these the “best joggers ever,” praising their “fantastic quality” and comfy fit. One even noted how they “have two pairs so one is always clean.” When people start buying extras of a piece they love, we know it’s definitely going to be worth our time.

These joggers have an elasticized waistband, plus side seam pockets. But what about a little bonus? You’ve got it. There’s actually a back patch pocket as well — a rare sight to see on joggers or sweatpants in general. Subtle elements like this are exactly why we love these bottoms and want to reach for them all winter long, whether we’re walking the dog, heading to a tree lighting, exchanging holiday gifts with friends or vegging out on the couch with some candy and a new (or old) show to binge.

Keep it simple like Holmes and wear these joggers with a plain tee and sneakers, or play around a little, blending aesthetics by swapping the sneakers for heeled booties and the tee for a turtleneck. They come in multiple colors too, so if you want something other than black, just hover over some of the other options and start coming up with more outfit ideas from there!

Get the Champion Reverse Weave Jogger on Amazon Prime! Also available at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Not your style? Shop more from Champion here and see more joggers here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Nicole Richie Looks Sharp in Blazer, Skinny Jeans & Booties for Louis Vuitton Dinner Party

Nicole Richie attended a dinner hosted by Louis Vuitton in Los Angeles on Oct. 21. The event celebrated the brand’s third installment of the Artycapucines collection. The House of Harlow founder attended the launch with her husband, Joel Madden, in a structured look with autumnal colors. It was a smart fall-ready departure from Richie’s usual bohemian style; her closet boasts many wide leg pants and loose maxi dresses with varying prints. Richie paired black skinny jeans with a rust blazer over a cream button-down blouse, which was left undone to show hint of her bra. She accessorized with a chestnut leather...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in High-Slit Cutout Dress & 6-Inch Bronze Disco Heels After ‘House of Gucci’ Screening

Lady Gaga debuted a glamorously slick look for a “House of Gucci” screening this week. The Academy Award-winning actress stepped out in a sleek custom Et Ochs dress. The sleeveless brown number featured two front cutouts, as well as thin straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Gaga’s look was complete with a flowing train, adding to her outfit’s drama factor. For footwear, the “Rain On Me” singer donned a pair of her signature sky-high heels. The D’Accori Belle style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with thick platform soles, angular and slingback straps with metallic bronze leather uppers. The disco-worthy pair also included 5.9-inch heels,...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Holmes
Footwear News

Serena Williams Gets All Dolled Up in a Embroidered Dress & Platforms Sandals for Gucci Love Parade

Gucci took over Hollywood Boulevard Tuesday night for an extravagant show held on the iconic Walk of Fame. The star-studded event saw a bevy of famous faces flock to the front row, including tennis star Serena Williams, who was caught posing with Billie Eilish and Sienna Miller. As for Williams, the tennis pro herself posed for photos in the front row wearing a plunging black and beige color-blocked dress featuring intricate embroidery and bold feather sleeves that showed off her shoulders. For shoes, the 40-year-old Nike athlete added a pair of black leather platform sandals featuring a knot detail on the toe...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Is a Real-Life Cinderella in Bustier Dress and Disco Heels for Halloween

Paris Hilton brought princess-worthy glamour to Booby Tape’s Halloween party in Hollywood on Saturday night. The “Cooking with Paris” host donned a romantic blue minidress for the “Squid Game”-themed event. Her outfit, crafted from pale blue velvet and silk, featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette and bustier bodice accented with lace, rosettes and a ruffled skirt. Its boldest statement, however, was a massive blue bow tied on its back. Hilton, who is getting married on Nov. 11, accessorized like a true royal, wearing matching elbow-length gloves, a crystal necklace and tiara—and, briefly, a pair of sunglasses with sparkly frames. When it came to shoes,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

The 30 Best Boots for Women to Feel Comfortable and Look Stylish This Season

Cold weather signals the official beginning of boot season. According to celebrity stylist Jacqueline Zenere, who works with Ashley Benson and Olivia Palermo, there are a few new women’s boots styles you should scope out this season. “A square toe is the hot ticket,” Zenere says. “And if you don’t have a pair of cowboy boots in your closet, it’s time to invest.” But that’s far from all. There are a handful of other popular women’s boots that should be on your radar. The different types of boots for women this season Ankle Boots: can range in design, but are described as a...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joggers#Advertising#Nordstrom#Champion
In Style

Jennifer Garner Wore the Most Contradictory Outerwear That Always Reappears in Fall

Behold: Jennifer Garner on a walk through Brentwood, casually baffling onlookers in an outfit that defies reason. A delicate chain paired with her sporty athleisure ensemble, wearing no less than three shades of navy, and do we even have to say it? Leg warmers! Still, there's one element of her confounding look that never fails to spark controversy: the puffer vest.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Goes Glam Modeling a Little Black Dress for Michael Kors Holiday Campaign

Michael Kors unveiled today its 2021 holiday campaign and it’s as glamorous as ever. The photographs, which are taken by Sean Thomas, certainly do not hold back on extravagance. The star-studded cast of the campaign includes Michael Kors, Bella Hadid, Bretman Rock, Tina Leung and Lori Harvey. The group is captured jetting off to New York for the holidays. In one of the photos, all of the campaign participants gather around Kors, who sports a black suit with a T-shirt and a pair of aviator sunglasses. The others are seen wearing a mix of black and shiny silver ensembles and bags....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

Katie Holmes Directing, Co-Writing, Producing and Starring in ‘Rare Objects’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Katie Holmes has found her next project. The “Dawson’s Creek” and “Wonder Boys” actress will star in “Rare Objects,” in addition to directing, producing and co-writing the adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s novel of the same name. Production on the film has started in New York with Yale Productions and Holmes’ Lafayette Pictures producing the movie. Phaedon Papadopoulos co-wrote the script. The film is also produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jesse Korman of Lafayette Pictures/Yale Productions with Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment. Mark Maxey is also a producer. “Rare Objects” tells the story of a young woman with a traumatic past...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Blake Lively apologises for painting over £800 Manolo Blahniks with nail varnish

Blake Lively has offered an apology to Manolo Blahnik after admitting that she customised her Hangisi pumps using nail varnish.On Tuesday, 9 November, Lively attended an event at New York City’s Empire State Building to celebrate the reopening of the US border to UK travellers after almost two years. Lively had been invited because her non-alcoholic drinks brand, Betty Buzz, recently entered into a partnership with British Airways. The actor, who launched Betty Buzz in September, wore a red satin Georges Chakra dress accessorised with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery, a red Max Mara coat, and a multi-toned pink Chanel handbag.Sharing...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Cozies Up in Chunky Sweater, Patchwork Jeans and Sleek Mules for Mother Denim Party

Julianne Hough gave summery sandals a fall upgrade for the Net-A-Porter x Mother denim launch event with supermodel Carolyn Murphy this weekend. The “Footloose” star posed for photos in a chunky G.Label turtleneck layered over a white blouse at a celebratory lunch and farmer’s market in Malibu’s Thorne Family Farm. Her look was complete with a pair of Mother + Carolyn Murphy’s patchwork jeans, as well as a red Celine clutch and pink Quay sunglasses. The Kinrgy founder’s shoes of choice were patent leather mules by Stuart Weitzman. Her $395 Aleena style featured two thin straps, a four-inch-tall stiletto heel and shiny...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Michelle Pfeiffer Wore Fall’s Trendiest Color With Square-Toe Boots on Drew Barrymore’s Show

Michelle Pfeiffer wore one of fall’s trendy colors from head to toe. The actress appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Monday to talk about her clean perfume line, Henry Rose, where she donned hues of brown. Pfeiffer wore a matching caramel-colored corduroy jacket and straight-leg trousers. Underneath her jacket featured a double-breasted style with dark buttons; she wore a turtleneck floral blouse. Pfeiffer held up her low-waisted pants with Saint Laurent’s crocodile-embossed leather belt. For her footwear, the “Scarface” actress wore black square-toed boots. Her Saint Laurent Camden Boots featured a calfskin leather material, gold hardware across the foot and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Demi Moore Does Oversized Velvet Suiting With Peekaboo Bralette & Boots for WSJ Innovator Awards

Demi Moore gives a lesson in making loose-fitting velvet look cool. The “Ghost” actress was spotted last night while attending the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards while arm-in-arm with Dior Men’s and Fendi’s artistic director, Kim Jones, in New York City. When it came to the ensemble, Moore sported a blue velvet suit that had a loose-fit, which fits in with the current trends. She accessorized the moment with a black clutch and sleek circular aviator glasses. For the footwear, Moore wore a pair of almond-toe black boots. They refined the vibe of Moore’s look while keeping the fashion-forward energy of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Pops in Lime Green Dress With Feather Train & Aquazzura Sandals at amfAR Gala

Lori Harvey takes the limelight at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The 24-year-old actress, who is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, arrived to the A-list soiree that benefits the international nonprofit’s continued lifesaving AIDS research. She stunned in a lime green Roberto Cavalli gown, with a textured-silk slip dress silhouette and feather-trimmed train. If you look closely, you can see her flawless French tip pedicure peeking through, with lime green sandals by Aquazzura to match her dress to a tee. The SKN by LH founder always opts for glam looks to red carpet events and high-fashion soirees. Last month,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Shows Off a Romantic Fall Outfit With Thigh-High Boots on ‘Rare Objects’ Set

Katie Holmes was photographed on the set of her new movie “Rare Objects” in New York City on Wednesday. Getting into character, she was dressed in a romantic fall look for the scene. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum, who is also directing the film, wore a velvety teal green coat over a black floral printed dress with billowy sleeves and a pair of black suede over-the-knee boots. The chic boots, which appeared to tie in the back, featured a rounded toe and high block heel. The 42-year-old “Batman Begins” actress also donned a few silver rings and multiple sets of hoop earrings during filming. Earlier in the day, while in director mode, Holmes was snapped wearing a pussy-bow blouse with boyfriend jeans and classic white sneakers. According to Variety, “Rare Objects” follows the story of a young woman, who will be played by Julia Mayorga, that begins working at an antique store in an effort to rebuild her life following a traumatic past. Holmes co-wrote the screenplay of the film, which is based on a novel of the same name by Kathleen Tessar. Click through the gallery to see more of Katie Holmes’ glam street style over the years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy