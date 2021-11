K-State’s Senior Day Contest Set for Afternoon Kick

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As football season nears its end and basketball season gears up, four Kansas cities have been ranked among the best in the nation for sports. With many high school and college football teams gearing up for post-season games and basketball season upon us, WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2021′s Best Sports Cities. To decide which cities where the game is always on, it said it compared 392 small to large cities across five of the largest sports in the U.S. - football, basketball, hockey and soccer. Four cities in Kansas made the list.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO