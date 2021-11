KINGSTON, R.I. – Nov. 1, 2021 – Ten University of Rhode Island students got firsthand experience this summer learning what it takes to pull together a full-fledged television production. The program, “The College Tour,” from Emmy-nominated producers Alex Boylan, Lisa Hennessy and Burton Roberts, gives prospective college students an opportunity to virtually “tour” select colleges and universities across the country to gain an insider’s perspective shared by their students, faculty and alumni. URI is one of nine schools to be featured in the series’ second season. The URI episode of “The College Tour” will premiere on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premier streaming platform, on Nov. 18. It is also available now on the URI website.

