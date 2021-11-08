CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Wutopia Lab converts abandoned pump house into a pavilion with cloud-shaped translucent panels

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShanghai-based architecture practice Wutopia Lab has converted an abandoned pump house into a pavilion that can be a sacred place for the local community in Chongming District, Shanghai, China. Named Shrine of Everyman, the 35-square-mere pavilion is situated at the Dongtanyuan's Qian Shao Farm of Bright Food (Group) and...

Dezeen

Gad Line+ Studio converts old Tai'an houses into Cloud of Hometown hotel

Views of China's most sacred mountain take prominence in this hotel designed by Gad Line+ Studio, which occupies a cluster of former homes in the city of Tai'an. Shortlisted in the hotel interior category of this year's Dezeen Awards, the Cloud of Hometown Resort Hotel is nestled at the base of Mount Tai in the historic village of Dongximen.
Zaha Hadid Architects completes Infinitus Plaza with bronze perforated façade in China

Zaha Hadid Architects has completed the new headquarters of Infinitus in China. Named Infinitus Plaza, the 185,643-square-metre complex features bronze-clad façade wrapped by perforated aluminium shading panels to optimise reductions in solar heat gain. Highlighted with a diagrid pattern, the building proposes a gateway to the new Baiyun Central Business...
Nature Times Art Design completes farm to table restaurant with saturated color palette in Shenzhen

Nature Times Art Design has completed a farm to table restaurant with saturated color palette in the interiors in One Avenue, Shenzhen, China. Named Original Chicken, Shenzhen, the 300-square-metre restaurant is located at the corner of the ground floor of an iconic commercial complex in Futian CBD, Shenzhen. The restaurant features the theme of "returning to farm" and explores an experimental reform of traditional Chinese food experience.
kooo architects completes LUXIHE new concept store in Wuhan

Japanese architecture studio kooo architects has completed a new store at Plaza 66 in Wuhan, China. Named LUXIHE new concept store, the store’s interior design used to be Chinese garden-themed, boldly using the brand’s dark green color. Luxihe is a popular bakery in China that sells a wide variety of...
EDUCATION

