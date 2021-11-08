Gyroscope Therapeutics to receive investment from Sanofi worth up to $60M

Vensica Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that it has closed an investment round of $16 million. The investment round was led by Israel Biotech Fund (IBF), a venture fund investing in Israeli and Israeli-related biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Other investors in the round include Laborie, a global urology device company, Lew Pell, an experienced medical device investor, Agriline, a trust of which Vincent Tchenguiz is a discretionary beneficiary, and The Trendlines Group, an investor in innovation-based medical and agricultural technologies. The funds raised will support the company’s phase II multicenter clinical trials in Europe and the USA.
