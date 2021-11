Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is locked and loaded for the UFC Vegas 42 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021) from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, streaming LIVE on ESPN+. Main event duties fall to top-ranked Featherweight combatants Max Holloway (No. 1) and Yair Rodriguez (No. 3), who collide in a 145-pound bout with future title shot implications on the line. In UFC Vegas 42’s Heavyweight co-main event, 16-fight Octagon veteran, Ben Rothwell, hooks ‘em up with Marcos Rogerio de Lima, who will look to put his first two-fight win streak together since 2015.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO