First look: Purdue at Ohio State odds and lines

The Purdue Boilermakers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) and No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 6-0) lock horns and match wits in a Saturday battle in Columbus, Ohio. The Big Ten crossover foes will meet at 3:30 p.m. ET at venerable Ohio Stadium. Below, we look at the Purdue vs. Ohio State odds and lines; check back for our college football picks and predictions.

Purdue upset then-No. 6 Michigan State 40-29 last week. The Boilermakers racked up 536 passing yards, marking the second-most passing yards MSU has ever allowed. For the season, Purdue ranks eighth in FBS, piling up 332.6 passing yards per contest.

The Buckeyes defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 26-17 in Lincoln, Neb. A normally efficient Ohio State offense (ranked third in the nation in total yards with 542.1 per game and second in points per game with 44.9 per contest) struggled to move the ball at times. The Bucks were held to just nine second-half points, and their 26 total points marked their lowest for a single game since January’s National Championship Game against Alabama (24 points).

Purdue at Ohio State odds, spread and lines

Money line: Purdue +650 (bet $100 to win $650) | Ohio State -1100 (bet $1,100 to win $100)

Purdue +650 (bet $100 to win $650) | Ohio State -1100 (bet $1,100 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Purdue +20.5, -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | Ohio State -20.5, -108 (bet $108 to win $100)

Purdue +20.5, -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | Ohio State -20.5, -108 (bet $108 to win $100) Over/Under (O/U): 61.5, O: -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | U: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

ML: Purdue 6-3 | Ohio State 8-1

Purdue 6-3 | Ohio State 8-1 ATS : Purdue 5-4 | Ohio State 4-4-1

: Purdue 5-4 | Ohio State 4-4-1 O/U: Purdue 2-7 | Ohio State 5-4

Purdue at Ohio State head-to-head

The Buckeyes are 39-15-2 all time against the Boilermakers. Ohio State and Purdue have met just once since 2014 with the Boilermakers claiming a 49-20 home upset of a No. 2-ranked Buckeyes squad in 2018. Purdue hasn’t won in Columbus since 1988.

