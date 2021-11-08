CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Purdue at Ohio State odds and lines

By Skip Snow
 7 days ago
The Purdue Boilermakers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) and No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 6-0) lock horns and match wits in a Saturday battle in Columbus, Ohio. The Big Ten crossover foes will meet at 3:30 p.m. ET at venerable Ohio Stadium. Below, we look at the Purdue vs. Ohio State odds and lines; check back for our college football picks and predictions.

Purdue upset then-No. 6 Michigan State 40-29 last week. The Boilermakers racked up 536 passing yards, marking the second-most passing yards MSU has ever allowed. For the season, Purdue ranks eighth in FBS, piling up 332.6 passing yards per contest.

The Buckeyes defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 26-17 in Lincoln, Neb. A normally efficient Ohio State offense (ranked third in the nation in total yards with 542.1 per game and second in points per game with 44.9 per contest) struggled to move the ball at times. The Bucks were held to just nine second-half points, and their 26 total points marked their lowest for a single game since January’s National Championship Game against Alabama (24 points).

Rankings courtesy of the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Purdue at Ohio State odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 11:12 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Purdue +650 (bet $100 to win $650) | Ohio State -1100 (bet $1,100 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Purdue +20.5, -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | Ohio State -20.5, -108 (bet $108 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 61.5, O: -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | U: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Purdue 6-3 | Ohio State 8-1
  • ATS: Purdue 5-4 | Ohio State 4-4-1
  • O/U: Purdue 2-7 | Ohio State 5-4

Purdue at Ohio State head-to-head

The Buckeyes are 39-15-2 all time against the Boilermakers. Ohio State and Purdue have met just once since 2014 with the Boilermakers claiming a 49-20 home upset of a No. 2-ranked Buckeyes squad in 2018. Purdue hasn’t won in Columbus since 1988.

Related
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Alabama Announces Former Player Grant Hill Has Died

The Alabama football program is dealing with a tragedy following the passing of former offensive lineman Grant Hill over the weekend. Hill was just 26 years old. A Huntsville, Ala. native, he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2013 as well as a standout track and field performer.
ALABAMA STATE
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
Detroit News

Big Ten announces Nov. 20 game times for MSU-Ohio State, UM-Maryland

Michigan State and Ohio State, potentially playing the Big Ten East football championship on the line, will kick off at noon Saturday, Nov. 20, the conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on ABC, and be played in Columbus. Both teams are 8-1, with Ohio State still undefeated in...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Vince Young Sends Clear Message About Texas Football

Texas’ football program hit another low on Saturday. The Longhorns, in Year 1 of the Steve Sarkisian era, lost to Kansas in overtime. While it’s a great win for the Jayhawks, it’s a pretty embarrassing loss for the Texas program. Still, while many fans are ripping the Austin, Texas program,...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Devastating Chase Young News

Washington Football Team star defensive lineman Chase Young suffered an injury in the first half of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young, a top pick out of Ohio State, has been one of the top defensive linemen in the league. Unfortunately, he could be on the verge of missing some major time.
NFL
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
