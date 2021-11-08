CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Nicaragua’s Ortega secures another term, U.S. threatens action

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE (Reuters) – Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/ortega-murillo-presidential-couple-with-an-iron-grip-nicaragua-2021-11-05 easily locked in a fourth consecutive term after suppressing political rivals, results showed on Monday, leading Washington to warn it would press for a “return to democracy” and free and fair elections. Nicaragua’s Supreme Electoral Council said that with roughly...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Back in Venezuela, EU observers plead for ‘patience’ ahead of elections

CARACAS/BARQUISIMETO, Venezuela – Dressed in dark blue vests bearing the logo of the European Union, two election observers toured voting sites ahead of Sunday’s election in Venezuela’s capital Caracas, part of their first mission to the South American country in 15 years. The observers – among 44 deployed at the...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Son of ex-Panama president extradited to U.S. from Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) – Guatemala on Monday extradited a son of former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli to the United States, where he and his brother face bribery and money laundering charges linked to Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht. Luis Enrique Martinelli in the morning boarded an extradition flight bound for the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Mexico expresses concern, but won't condemn Nicaragua vote

Mexico’s representative at the Organization of American States said her government had expressed “concerns” to Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega about his country's deeply questioned elections, but said Mexico won’t support any OAS measure condemning the Nov. 7 vote. Nicaragua’s Supreme Electoral Council said that with nearly all the ballots counted from Sunday's election, Ortega had won more than 75% of the votes. The outcome was never in doubt after his government jailed seven of the leading potential opposition candidates, clearing the field for Ortega to sweep to a fourth consecutive five-year term. U.S. officials have called the vote a...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Western powers denounce Sudan naming of new ruling council

The United States and European powers on Friday denounced the naming of a new ruling council by Sudan's military leader and urged the reinstatement of the ousted civilian prime minister. "We strongly urge against further escalatory steps and again call for the immediate restoration of Prime Minister Hamdok and the civilian-led transitional government."
POLITICS
wtmj.com

Nicaragua’s Ortega leads in vote tally after jailing rivals

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — A day after questioned elections, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s government on Monday set about painting as a historic democratic victory what many of the world’s democracies condemned as a sham. Nicaragua’s Supreme Electoral Council said that with nearly all the ballots counted, Ortega had won more...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosario Murillo
Person
Daniel Ortega
International Business Times

Ortega And Murillo: Nicaragua's Power Couple

Nicaragua's first couple, President Daniel Ortega and his wife Vice-President Rosario Murillo, are both in their 70s but have shown no desire to relinquish their vice-like grip on power. On Monday they romped to victory in an election dismissed as a "sham" by the United States following a months-long campaign...
SOCIETY
StreetInsider.com

Nicaragua's Ortega set to win election that U.S. blasts as 'pantomime'

SAN JOSE (Reuters) -Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega was set to win re-election on Sunday after jailing top rivals and criminalizing most dissent, following a vote that the United States said was a sham whose outcome had been long predetermined. Costa Rica, the country's southern neighbor, also rejected the election even...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicaragua#Reuters#Supreme Electoral Council#Sandinista#State#Russian#Western#Latin American#The European Union#Eu
BBC

Nicaragua's Ortega courts isolation with one-sided vote

Nicaragua's left-wing president, Daniel Ortega, is currently the longest-serving leader in the Americas. On Sunday, he looks set to extend his rule for five more years in a one-sided election dismissed as an illegitimate "farce" by his main opponents and by most democratic governments. The 75-year-old former Marxist guerrilla commander...
POLITICS
investing.com

U.S. lawmakers approve bill to ratchet up pressure on Nicaragua's Ortega

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday approved legislation calling for more sanctions and other punitive measures to ratchet up pressure on Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega just days before an election there that Washington has denounced as a sham. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill 387-35 with strong bipartisan...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
AFP

US warns Cuba as it cracks down on eve of protest

Cuban security forces encircled the home of a leading dissident Sunday ahead of planned anti-government rallies, as Washington slammed Havana's "intimidation tactics" and called for a ban on the demonstrations to be lifted.  Security forces on Sunday stepped up the pressure, surrounding the home of a leading dissident as he was preparing to set off on a solo protest march.
ADVOCACY
kfgo.com

Economy, migration and health on agenda for N. America summit, Mexico says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada will discuss the economic integration of North America, migration and public health during a summit later this week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday. Lopez Obrador was speaking at a regular government news conference.
U.S. POLITICS
kfgo.com

Kremlin says Russia ready to mediate in Belarus migrant crisis

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia was ready to mediate in the migrant crisis between its close ally Belarus and the European Union, and that Moscow was already doing so to an extent. The EU has accused Belarus of mounting a “hybrid attack” on it by...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy