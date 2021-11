Emerson’s testing center was forced to close for the second time in as many days due to a fire alarm at 116 Harrison Avenue on Wednesday morning. Boston firefighters arrived at the scene at 8:35 a.m. and evacuated the building, which is part of Tufts Medical Center. The building was cleared by 8:58 a.m. and the testing center returned to normal operation, according to an email from Emerson’s “COVID Lead” and Associate Vice President for Campus Life Erik Muurisepp.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO