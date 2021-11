Despite its so-so E3 2021 showing and middling previews, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy turned out to be a stellar game that surprised critics and casuals alike. Given its positive critical reception and open-ended finale, the likelihood of a sequel is high, even though one has yet to be announced by Square Enix. Video games — especially successful ones — tend to be iterative, and based on the way Marvel is pushing its gaming initiative (with another Spider-Man game and a Wolverine game, for starters), we wouldn’t be surprised if a sequel to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy were in development right now. But what can we expect from a potential follow-up?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO