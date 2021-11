MADISON — Wisconsin is still waiting to see if it has lost its leading rusher for an extended period of time. Running back Chez Mellusi went down with what appeared to be a left knee injury against Rutgers. He limped off the field and then spent roughly 10 minutes in the injury tent before walking gingerly to the locker room. Head coach Paul Chryst said Mellusi told him that he felt something wrong a few plays prior to when he actually went down. The initial mood around the injury made it seem very serious but the Badgers haven’t gotten the final prognosis.

