Crafty ladies Bazaar returns for 45th year

By Shelli Parker sparker@athensreview.com
 7 days ago
The Crafty Ladies Holiday Bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 in the gymnasium at 225 Lovers Lane in Athens. Shelli Nicole Parker

What started as a small quilting group in 1976 has turned into a labor of love for women and men of the First United Methodist Church Athens. The Crafty Ladies Holiday Bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 in the gymnasium at 225 Lovers Lane in Athens.

“Come shop early for all of your seasonal needs,” said Roylinn Ormand, a crafty lady. “Spring, summer, fall and lots of winter and Christmas projects will be available.”

Come browse quilts, throws, baby blankets, floral arrangements, wooden cutouts, baked goods and holiday decor made with love.

All proceeds go back into the church for needed projects not allocated by the annual budget.

Over the years, their holiday sale has repaired bathrooms, choir lofts, youth spaces and more.

The group said that fellowship and service is the reason they do it and they meet regularly throughout the year to create the items.

Craft item donations assist with keeping costs low helping them to maximize their contributions, in addition to having a great time together.

You do not have to be a member of the church to be involved. If you are a crafty lady or man, please speak to someone about how you can get involved or email:

craftyladiesathensfumc@gmail.com.

The group meets weekly to craft and will resume in February.

