UFC 268 highlights & recap: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

By MMAWeekly.com Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the UFC 268 highlights and recap from the welterweight championship rematch between titleholder...

Colby Covington wants to end the career of ‘Dirtbag’ Jorge Masvidal | Video

It didn’t take long for former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington to zero in on his next opponent after his second loss to champion Kamaru Usman in the UFC 268 main event on Saturday. During the UFC 268 post-fight press conference, Covington set his sights on former teammate and...
UFC 268 Preview: Kamaru Usman – Colby Covington 2

Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC 268, we will see a rematch that is almost two years in the making. The welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (19-1) will be defending his welterweight crown against the top contender in the world Colby Covington (16-2). These two men first met back...
Kamaru Usman
Colby Covington
UFC 268 live results -- Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington: Updates, highlights, fight card, start time

On Saturday night, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington renew their rivalry when they clash for Usman's welterweight championship in the main event of UFC 268 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. That is one of two title fights scheduled for the card, with Rose Namajunas also set to defend the women's strawweight championship against former champion Weili Zhang.
“This guy wasn’t even legal,” UFC Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou exposed by former coach for ungrateful nature; details sad incident involving latter’s girlfriend

Francis Ngannou is a man of inspiration for anyone who has or is going through the toughest times of their life. A native of Cameroon, immigrated to France, was homeless and involved in legal problems, for once saw his purpose in becoming a professional MMA fighter and eventually become the UFC Heavyweight champion of the world.
UFC
