You may not know his name, but you surely know his sound. (If you don’t… you will after you read through this.) Keyboardist by day and well-rounded musician by night, Rob Clores has played a role in some of your favorite songs, performances, and releases in recent years. A Garden State native, Clores has payed homage to his Jersey roots by working with some of our greats, such as Stevie Van Zandt AKA Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul. He’s expanded further than that, though, adding the likes of the Black Crowes and Charli XCX to his repertoire. With a variety of influences, more collaborations than we can name, and oodles of musical talent, it’s imperative that Rob Clores’ solo gig take off – it’s the amalgamation of all these bewildering, yet deserving opportunities.

