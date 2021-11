That's how many teams across the South Shore are still in the playoff picture with dreams of Gillette Stadium as we head into the quarterfinals. In the first round of the playoffs, Randolph, the No. 10 seed in Division 8, pulled off the biggest area upset. The Blue Devils took a long trip out west to knock off No. 7 Lee, 24-9. Another long road trip awaits Randolph, as it heads to Ware. Where is that? The answer to that terrible pun is in Hampshire County.

BROCKTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO