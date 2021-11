A new study of Future Market Insights (FMI) estimates the global spending on clinical trials in 2019 at ~US$ 90 Bn, recording a ~4% Y-o-Y over 2018. The healthcare sector is closing in on a new era of clinical trials, which are more engaged with patients, streamlined and connected. With development costs reaching record highs and patents approaching cliffs, companies are strengthening their R&D efforts to keep pace with change. Medical device and pharma giants are already eyeing better approaches for clinical trials, implementing a combination of their current systems and better technologies to ebb challenges in critical areas – orphan drugs and rare diseases.

INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO