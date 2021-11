The Ethereum price continues to approach the crucial support and it must hold the $4500 level to climb towards $4800. ETH/USD is trading down 2.04% at its current price of $4549.55, which marks a notable decline from its daily highs of $4695 sets today when the bulls move to spark another rally. However, in the near term, Ethereum (ETH) may likely find some support in the lower $4200 level, as it could cross below the 21-day moving average.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO