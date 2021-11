Getting paid fast is more than just a benefit for gig workers. It has become a necessity in today’s challenging economic climate. Some employers are ahead of the game when it comes to providing speedy disbursements for their gig workers, with ridesharing giant Lyft being one notable example. The company announced in 2015 that it was introducing a new payment feature called Express Pay, which allows its drivers to instantly collect their earned wages instead of waiting a week for access. The feature has been a hit with drivers since it was unveiled, and Lyft has continued to make tweaks to it since.

