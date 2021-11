After serving me for many years, my old PC desk had finally given up the ghost. I began searching the internet for a replacement when a certain product caught my eye: the FlexiSpot electronic standing desks. FlexiSpot has a favorable reputation of producing desks of outstanding quality that can adjust their height for any working position. So, when I was given the opportunity to review one of their desks, I was curious to see whether it lived up to expectations and become of the best computer desks on the market. This is our review of the FlexiSpot E8/EP4 standing desk.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO