Friends! Somehow Thanksgiving is two weeks away. I have only just started really thinking about the menu, which will mostly be the same as last year and the year before that, but there will be, as always, something new, too: another pie or a new turkey-roasting method — I’m eyeing this butter cape technique — or maybe I’ll bring back my great Aunt Phyllis’s candied yams (which would thrill my sister to no end) or perhaps it’s time to try a new festive punch, one bobbing with cranberries and diced apples and sprigs of rosemary.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO